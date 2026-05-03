The Future of Being Human

The Future of Being Human

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Barney Lerten's avatar
Barney Lerten
May 3

All of those issues, very valid, do seem fixable without giving up on the effort to come up with new ways of learning that benefit from AI. I guess the trick is whether or not they would embrace them. And the bigger question is how to make such principles more visible across a broad arena of discussion.

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