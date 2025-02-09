The Future of Being Human

The Future of Being Human

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi's avatar
AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi
Mar 5, 2025

Genius exercise! Curious how this can apply to a screenplay. I’ve been testing it but appreciate your insights on providing documents for the different sections. Would love to see more case studies. Thanks for the experiment and for sharing the process. Ahhhh the things we do thanks to aha moments in the shower 🤣🙏🏻💫

Reply
Share
Alan H McGowan's avatar
Alan H McGowan
Feb 9, 2025

Fascinating, and a bit frightening. I agree that this is a fantastic opportunity, but only if we move carefully. Do we lose the important "process" if we rely too much on AI? We need to think very carefully about how we build this into our curriculum, not only with PhD theses.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew Maynard
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrew Maynard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture