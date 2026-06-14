Despite chairing and mentoring PhD students for many years now, I’m still surprised by how little is known about what a PhD is, what it is not, and what it takes to not just survive, but to thrive, in a PhD program.

What perhaps surprises me more though is how few practical resources there are for students either contemplating doing a PhD, or struggling to get through one.

And so a couple of months ago I sat down to see what I could produce to fill the gap.

The result was the website soyouwantaphd.wtf.

So You Want a PhD was explicitly designed to be read by an AI companion — the intent was that someone pasted the provided prompt into the AI of their choice and asked it whatever they wanted.

But I also made the underlying documents — 26 in all, covering everything from the nature of “scholarship” to health and wellbeing as a grad student — available in human-readable form, as it turns out that, for some people, this is far more useful that using an AI!

And the first of these documents is what turned out to be a very personal reflection on what I think a PhD is.

Re-reading this, I thought it worth posting here, just in case anyone reading this Substack is contemplating applying for a PhD, or is working through one and struggling.

And if you are interested in the full site contents (most of which is written to be AI-legible and not necessarily human-legible, I must confess), this can be found here.

A personal note on pursuing a PhD

(The original can be read here)

I came back to do my PhD at Cambridge after two years working as a management trainee in water treatment and reclamation for Severn Trent Water in the UK. Like most British PhDs it was a three-year program — three years focused on research, and three years where for most of it I wasn’t sure if I’d made a mistake or not. I was riddled with imposter syndrome — not helped by studying physics in the Cavendish Labs at the University of Cambridge. I didn’t fit. I wasn’t smart enough. I was surrounded by super-smart people. My brain, I was sure, simply could not grasp what was being asked of it. There were times — especially early on — when I thought I’d just enjoy it for what it was and then leave without finishing.

The turning point came in my third year, when my advisor suggested I look at someone else’s dissertation. I read it. And I realized that the bar was lower than I had thought. Not low. But lower than the standard I had been assuming was expected and that I had been measuring myself against. I could clear it. In fact I had been clearing it for a while.

That moment is probably one of the most significant ones of my PhD.

I say this because the feeling of not-fitting is almost universal among doctoral students — including the ones who turn out to be deeply suited to the work. But it is also sometimes a real signal: not that someone isn’t smart enough for a PhD, but that pursuing a PhD simply isn’t right for them. Distinguishing between the two is one of the most important things both you and your advisor can do if you are pursuing a PhD and struggling, and one of the hardest. I say more about this elsewhere on this site — particularly in diagnostic.md and rel_trouble.md.

A PhD is not what most people think it is. It is harder than you’ve probably been told in some ways, and easier in others. It is, above all, a process you have to be inside before any of the public language about it actually means anything. The advice you’ve read (or what you’ve heard) on what an “original contribution” is for instance, or what makes a dissertation “rigorous,” or what your advisor expects of you — none of it hits you completely until you have spent months in the work itself. And until that lands, you are likely to be working harder, and worrying more, than is actually needed.

At this point I should say what I think a PhD is for, since this colors everything else here. It is not always a pathway to academia, although for some it is. In fact, it increasingly is not a path to academia, in part because there are simply not enough opportunities for graduating PhDs here. For many, it is a recognition that you have developed, mastered and demonstrated a particular way of thinking, a specific aptitude for exploring ideas and translating this into new understanding. And it represents a validated skill set and achievement that will translate to many sectors, roles, and kinds of work beyond academia. A PhD can be deeply personal: the chance to build and flex intellectual muscles and to delight in discovery. It can be professional: a step toward what comes next, with delight and wonder ideally a part of it at the same time. What it should never be though is a necessary evil — the thing you grind through to get the three letters after your name. If the PhD has come to feel like that, you are almost certainly doing the wrong thing, or in the wrong place, or with the wrong people, or all of these. And if this is happening, it’s time to rethink (even if you’re one of my students and I’m part of the problem!).

I’m trained as a physicist. My PhD was in high resolution electron microscopy and aerosol physics; my career since has run through occupational and environmental health, risk science, nanotechnology safety, responsible innovation, toxicology (true!), policy, public engagement, a whole raft of emerging technologies, and navigating advanced technology transitions from gene editing and quantum technologies to AI. Through this, physics gave me something I have come to value more, not less, with time: a mindset that focuses on the core of research and scholarship — curiosity, wonder, experimentation, humility, serendipity, the willingness to push against what is settled, and to learn from mistakes and others — and that holds all of this to the test of scrutiny. It also grounded me in the art and craft of research and scholarship — from the age of 13 I was immersed in learning the craft as well as the foundational knowledge and skills of what it is to think like a physicist. Somewhere along the way I stopped being a “physicist” in any narrow sense, but those underlying foundations endured, and I now describe myself as an undisciplinarian: someone whose mastery isn’t in any single field, but in working across the boundaries between them. I think this is closer to what scholarship has always been than the disciplinary parceling we’ve made of it. The work that matters tends to live in the seams. Of course, across all of this I would claim that I still think like a physicist, whether I am grappling with philosophy, ethics, social science, engineering, and beyond.

I sit on and chair PhD committees across a wide range of areas. Some students are deeply aligned with one discipline; some cross between them; some defy disciplinary categorization altogether. What I look for in their work isn’t disciplinary correctness. It’s whether the scholarship is rigorous, defensible, legible to others, useful, and — this matters to me — delightful. Not delightful in the sense of cute or charming. Delightful in the sense that there is, somewhere in it, the discovery of something that wasn’t seen before; and the student knows it, and the reader can feel it. I want to see students who naturally ask why, who can imagine a future different from the one in front of them, who recognize that knowledge and understanding take many different forms — and that part of the doctoral task is learning which forms their particular question requires, and who are willing to have the discipline and put in the hard work to excel in what they are capable of.

I have high standards for the quality and depth of doctoral research. I have a wide tolerance for the form it takes, so long as the work is legible and defensible. What I have little patience for is procedural compliance dressed up as rigor — the box-ticking model of doctoral work, in which a student earns the degree by demonstrating that they have done the prescribed things rather than by demonstrating that they have thought. The standard a dissertation has to clear is not a standard your committee invents; it is a standard set by the field, by other scholars, by the lineage of work the dissertation joins. To turn up expecting to be passed because you’ve worked hard and your committee likes you is to misunderstand the whole arrangement — and, in a real way, to insult the field, the people who came before you, other students, and the committee itself.

I am genuinely excited by students who push against convention, who follow unconventional pathways, who bring up and pursue ideas I didn’t expect. I will support that thinking, and I will defend it when others can’t see it yet. But I require, in return, a deep commitment to the craft: the willingness to put in the hours that turn knowledge into something closer to intellectual muscle memory, the discipline to gnaw at a problem until it yields, and the humility to let your own thinking be tested by people who know more than you. That last part matters more than most students initially think. Intellectual argument is not personal. Having your work pressured, questioned, taken apart is not an attack on you — it is the mechanism by which the work gets stronger and the field gets sharper. If you cannot handle that, the PhD will be very hard. This is the fire in which poor work is turned to vapor and dissipated and good work is refined and hardened — and there’s no hiding from this.

Doctoral work is also a process you cannot do without failing. The point is not to avoid failure but to learn through failure — to fail in ways that teach you something, that move the work forward, that reveal what the next question actually is. That kind of failure is fuel to what you do. The kind of failure that should worry you, and that should worry an advisor, is different: the recurring inability to grasp what is being asked of you, to still be asking three years in what scholarship is, to develop under your own steam, to learn from what isn’t working. The first kind is a sign of the work going right. The second is a sign that something deeper is off.

I also want to be up front here about something advisors may hesitate to discuss: not everyone is equipped to do a PhD. This is not a judgement of intelligence or worth, and I want to be careful here, because the conflation of those is something that worries me a lot — it damages students in both directions, telling some they are less capable than they are, and others that they should be doing something they are not in fact suited for. The PhD asks for a specific mindset and a specific kind of discipline; people who do not have it are not lesser, they are simply suited to other lives. I will, in fact, try to actively dissuade someone I do not think is right for the work, and I will do it not from gatekeeping but from care: a PhD pursued by someone who isn’t equipped for it tends to hurt the person undertaking it, sometimes seriously. The most painful conversations I have are with students who are suffering through work that isn’t right for them, and whose path forward — if they can come to see it — is somewhere else. I will support that move just as carefully as I support the work of someone who is fully in.

Before I finish, I did want to say a couple of things about being a PhD chair — because this is also something worth knowing if you are doing or contemplating a PhD. And this is personal to me — I suspect other chairs have their own perspective.

I see chairing a PhD committee and mentoring PhD students as a serious commitment, and one where the student’s success and wellbeing come first. I am not obliged to take on students — this is very important to understand. There are no penalties as a tenured professor to me if I do not, and there are considerable pressures on my time and health if I do (believe me, working nights and weekends to line edit a draft of a dissertation takes its toll). As well as the time commitment, the relationship between a PhD student and their chair is personal - and sometimes the fit just doesn’t work, which is also why I am careful with whom I decide to work with.

When I do work with a student though, I make time for them, even though this is often on top of a busy schedule. I’ll meet with students anywhere from once a week to once a month or so, depending on what works for them. And I will strive to put their interests and their journey first — even if it means suggesting that someone else may be a better fit for them as chair.

I aim to be professional and always place student success before my own. I will make myself available, provide whatever support I can, be as effective a mentor as I can, and try hard not to over-burden my students. At the same time, mentorship takes effort. It is a discipline. And it takes a toll - a mental toll especially. It hits hard when students are disrespectful or dismissive, when they assume you have no life beyond their work, when they don’t respond to you but expect you to be responsive, when they act and behave as if they know more than you (although sometimes they do), when you invest heavily in them and they - to forgive the colloquialism - dump you without even the courtesy of a text (yes, it happens), when they see their relationship with you as purely extractive and focus on what they can get without a thought to what they might give. Yet my job is to absorb this and not let it show — because the student comes first. Which also means this is probably the only place you’ll see me admitting this!

In return, I expect a few things. Come to our meetings prepared. Don’t expect me to drive the conversation; you’re the one whose work it is. Disclose problems early — funding worries, life events, conflicts on your committee, struggles with the work itself. I often won’t know unless you tell me, and the earlier I know, the more I can do. Respond to feedback substantively. You don’t have to adopt every comment I make — I’d worry if you did — but you do have to engage with it. And don’t treat me as your only line of support. Peers, other faculty, your committee members, institutional resources, and the broader academic community are all part of what it means to do a PhD well; they are not bypasses of me, they are part of the work. The chair-student relationship is real, but it is not the whole picture, and a student who has built a wider community is a stronger student for it.

Finally, if you have come to this site — to this text, written for both you and the AI you may be reading it with — what I want you to take from it is this. The PhD is a craft, not a credential; a process of formation, not a sequence of boxes; a way of thinking that you become rather than perform. The other files and resources here will help you locate yourself in that. The AI you are reading them with should not be doing the thinking for you, and it should not be flattering you. If it is, push back — at it, and at me, and at this site. The work is yours. That is the whole point.

Postscript

Of course, being an academic, I had to add one last thing! The thinking captured across this site reflects where my thinking currently is. But every day I am re-examining my thinking and understanding, and modifying and refining it where nexessary. This is especially the case when it comes to the craft and care of scholarship in an age of AI, where my own thinking is evolving in real time. And here the process of developing this corpus has, in itsef, helped test, refine, and extend, my own thinking. As a result, what is here is a position — and a temporal one at that, although one that’s bult on over 30 years of scholarly practice. It is not doctrine; the corpus is developing through the same kind of dialogic practice it describes. You should push back where it doesn’t seem right or is lacking — of course bringing the weight of your own scholarship to bear in this so it isn’t just opinion or hubris. Because this is how our understanding of what a PhD is — the value it brings and the purpose it serves — continues to evolve and grow.