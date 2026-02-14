When Jeff Abbott and I were finalizing AI and the Art of Being Human last year, we had mockups printed in a bunch of different sizes and form factors.

The published version ended up at 6×9 — a size that felt right for the business and management audience we were writing for, and one that sits well on a shelf or desk. But one of those mockups was smaller.

And while it didn’t fit what we were looking for with the main book, I couldn’t let go of how much I loved it as a practical, portable guide to thriving with AI.

In fact I was so taken with the idea of a smaller version of the guide that I started working on it on the flight back from the book launch in Portugal. And somewhere over the Atlantic, between forgettable airline meals and dial-up speed Wi-Fi, a pocket-sized guide to navigating AI for ordinary people began to come together.

And now it’s arrived — and I love it!

AI and the Art of Being Human: The Pocket Edition captures everything that matters from the full book — the relatable stories, all 21 practical tools, and the real-world relevance that makes the original so powerful. But all in a package that will literally slip in your pocket or purse.

(We ended up going for 4.25” x 7” which is even more un-put-downable than the original small form proofs).

For the pocket edition, we stripped out the sidebars, the hands-on exercise cards, the footnotes, and some of the longer background passages — all of which are still there in the full edition.

We also added a couple of additional things to make this edition invaluable as a day-to-day companion, including a Tool Finder that helps you quickly find the right tool for the right situation, and a Chapter Outline for getting to where you need to be in the book fast.

The result is a practical, portable guide you that’s designed to be dog-eared and coffee stained (we even added a free first coffee stain on the cover, just to start you off!), and there for you when you need it.

Coffee stains included!

This, I must confess, is the version I carry around with me.

I still have the full edition in the office for when I need it. But for every day use, I’m loving the pocket edition.

If you’re interested in checking it out, it’s available on Amazon and pretty much everywhere good books are sold.

Of course, I also realize that in this age of AI, books aren’t everyone’s cup of tea (or coffee). And so we have something else coming out shortly that I’m really excited about — a free (and free to share) AI Companion to the pocket edition.

That’s definitely something to look out for. But in the meantime, I hope you fall as much in love with this diminutive pocket edition as I have!

And, of course, if you know someone who could use a guide like this, please do share this post.

Thanks!