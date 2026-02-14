The Future of Being Human

The Future of Being Human

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J H Robinson's avatar
J H Robinson
Feb 14

Just bought it.

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1 reply by Andrew Maynard
Carla Aerts’ TrAIn Of Thought's avatar
Carla Aerts’ TrAIn Of Thought
Feb 14

How wonderful to see this! A book on AI (pocket or not) I can’t recommend enough

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1 reply by Andrew Maynard
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