The Future of Being Human

The Future of Being Human

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Nadio Granata's avatar
Nadio Granata
6d

Andrew - I try to read EVERYTHING that you publish.

Why?

Because I trust you. But more than that (if that’s possible?), you articulate a post Generative-AI world that too few of us are prepared to acknowledge.

It is true, we do not know what we don’t know, but if we had to gamble on a path to navigate a civilisation through the eye of an ‘AI’ needle, it would be yours I would take.

And I’m busy building the tools to bring with us so please do not stop.

Coffee in London, Kuala Lumpur or anywhere in between would be ace.

PS. Please try to switch off, but not until after you’ve responded to my messages lol

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1 reply by Andrew Maynard
Tom Morley's avatar
Tom Morley
3d

I have appreciated your writing this last two years, and I've been enthusiastically sharing it for the last while as I work with my school and district to help build an understanding of how we thrive in this new landscape.

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1 reply by Andrew Maynard
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