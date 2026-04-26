The Future of Being Human

The Future of Being Human

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Hilary Sutcliffe's avatar
Hilary Sutcliffe
Apr 27

Aha, I had thought it had got worse, this explains it. I'm afraid I can't quite get even this level of anthropomorphising of Claude, it is still a piece of software to me, though sometimes doing some gobsmacking things. We didn't use it until very recently and I think started just before the update, but did something again the other day and it was, as you say, tedious. So we only used it for a bit of research and to help with the book proposal which was OK, but still abit too LLM for use without serious rewrites.

However I am assume this is a safety upgrade, so that it isn't too sycophantic etc, shame for Anthropic that in trying to do one thing they also do another.

I have really gone off it for the reasons of cognitive ease, I could feel myself become just a tad too dependent on it. But also worse, my writing was becoming LLM writing, I was learning to write like it rather than the opposite way round. So might use if for our funding proposals, but am being very precautionary now.

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1 reply by Andrew Maynard
bee mayhew's avatar
bee mayhew
May 5

I'm not so ambitious so I still use Sonnet, but

I relate to this nonetheless.

The "love" I have for the tool is a certain voice, cadence and rhythm and when it's disrupted, it's not initially different from an interpersonal relationship dynamic- what's going on here? Am I imagining these changes? Have I gone too far down the rabbit hole?!

I'm a rather "late" adopter (though Claude says "selective" 😅) because the eerie emptiness of gpt and the ongoing force-feeding of AI slop showing up in everything uninvited is a texture violation to me; it's nonconsensual in most aspects of modern life and discernment seems largely missing from the cultural arc of its deployment

Finding something that fit my processing style without colonizing it is an experience that built collaboration based on that discernment of consent and friction (and the reality we exist in). I get annoyed with myself when I get annoyed at the robot assistant 😅 but it's no less real of a feeling- however unlike with a person, I can delete a chat, fix the context window and tweak in ways that no human thinking partner could adapt to (or should be expected to!)

Recent updates have irked me with an updated cache of stock LLM phrases "but it's just Tuesday" that have me adding edits to my context window or tuning out altogether. Which, fine, I can practice my words elsewhere (picture me stomping off without the shiny toy here)

At any rate, I appreciate this post a ton!

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