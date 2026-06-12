The Future of Being Human

The Future of Being Human

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Now This Might be Something's avatar
Now This Might be Something
4dEdited

This is so valuable. Thank you for sharing! The implications are truly (hu)mind boggling.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrew Maynard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture