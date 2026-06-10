The Future of Being Human

The Future of Being Human

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Peter Buck's avatar
Peter Buck
7d

Andrew — useful provocation, but I wonder if the more interesting academic move is not to grade the machine against the old artifact, but to redesign the artifact.

The impressive part is not simply that Fable produced a plausible academic paper quickly. That now feels like the expected direction of travel. The harder question is whether the academic paper, as an artifact, is still doing the work we need it to do.

The paper is no longer the proof.

So the question I’d put to you and others is: what are the elements of the next scholarly article design when a “paper” is increasingly an artifact of another century? As evidence, look at how you refactored your book at https://spoileralert.wtf. I hope to hear more.

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Michael Mallett's avatar
Michael Mallett
6d

Appreciate the exercise here, Andrew.

It's quite fascinating to think about a different kind of augmented learning which could or could not hurt the formulation of independent thinking, logic, writing, speaking, and decision-making.

I recall writing my own thesis on the impact of social media on communities and relationships after reading over a dozen books and citing works from the ancient Greeks to the modern philosophers.

It was difficult but rewarding. I feel better setup for success because of that exercise, before my brain was impacting by the technologies which promise shortcuts.

I'm not so naive to recognize we need to let technology into the process and affect how institutions center around the person. Bans are a mistake. Complete takeovers are too.

The question of how the educational system truly prepare the student for this society, which is inclusive of technology for learning and doing, will teach them to discern, build, and lead the future.

All of my jobs, I've received because more for my double concentration in Philosophy than my degree in Finance. Thinking isn't going to go out of style...

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