The Future of Being Human

The Future of Being Human

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Brigitte Nerlich's avatar
Brigitte Nerlich
Apr 3

I tried it out on Claude and it worked really well. I had to smile at this though: "A fair warning (in the spirit of the site's name): I can walk you through arguments, make connections between ideas, and help you think harder about these technologies. What I can't replicate is the experience of reading Andrew's own writing — warm, funny, seriously British, and shaped by two particular influences he shares with the book's DNA: Douglas Adams and Terry Pratchett. If something resonates in our conversation, the book itself is worth your time."

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