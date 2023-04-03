About the Future of Being Human Substack

Image: Midjourney

The Future of Being Human is a Substack written and curated by Andrew Maynard, professor of Advanced Technology Transitions at Arizona State University and Director of the ASU Future of Being Human initiative

It focuses on his research, observations and thinking at the intersection between emerging technologies, society, and the future.

New to the Substack? Start here.

From the author:

If you want to get a sense of my approach to thinking and writing about tech and the future, it’s worth reading the About page and Guiding Principles from the ASU Future of Being Human initiative website, as well as the bio below. I passionately believe that we need to create spaces where people can come together to grapple with the complexities of the world we’re creating without fear of being shut down, or marginalized, or shamed, or having their ideas measured against rigid ideologies. Rather, I believe we need to embrace uncertainty, messiness, and the insights that come from having the freedom and permission to talk with each other about the future, no matter who we are or where we come from.

In reading this Substack, you will of course begin to realize that I do have my own idiosyncrasies. To spell some of this out, I believe in putting people before profits, in striving for the good of the many, in supporting people who are marginalized and excluded, in embracing the idea that it’s what you do and not what you’re seen to do that counts, in kindness and compassion and humility, and in building futures together where everyone has the opportunity to thrive on their own terms.

I also dislike rigid and inflexible thinking, preachiness, hubris, and a refusal to listen to and learn from others.

With that rather long preamble, on to the substance of this Substack:

Navigating the landscape around transformative technologies, society and the future is complex and messy — ever more so these days it seems with the accelerating pace of innovation and social change. As a result, the Future of Being Human Substack grapples with a very wide array of topics, and often draws threads between them in unexpected ways.

For instance it touches on developments in artificial intelligence a lot, simply because AI is near-impossible to escape at the moment and is integrated with so many other areas. But it also encompasses biotech, automation, education, neurotech, nanotech, and a whole lot more — including new ways of grappling with what it means to be human in a world where old ways of thinking seem to be less and less relevant.

It also connects with the podcast Modem Futura which, if anything, is even broader!

I mention this because if you are just here for a thin slice of thinking around one particular topic or technology, this Substack probably isn’t for you.

But if you are curious about broad and interconnected perspectives around how emerging technologies are transforming the world and what this might mean for society — and even what it means to be human — please do join me and subscribe.

You probably won’t want to read every post, but at least you’ll be the first to know when something interesting comes along!

A bit more about me

I’m a scientist, author, professor of advanced technology transitions at Arizona State University, and founder of ASU’s Future of Being Human initiative. I’m interested in a lot of stuff, including understanding and exploring our individual and collective relationships with the future and how our actions influence these.

Along with a bunch of other things I’m the author of the books Films from the Future: The Technology and Morality of Sci-Fi Movies, and Future Rising: A Journey from the Past to the Edge of Tomorrow, as well as a co-host of the Modem Futura podcast.

I’ve included a more detailed bio below for those who are interested — and if you want to know more, do check out andrewmaynard.net or head over to my academic page at ASU.

Cheers

Andrew Maynard

Bio

Andrew Maynard is a transdisciplinary thinker, scientist, and writer whose career has been defined by one overarching goal: making knowledge meaningful, accessible, and empowering to all — not just to experts, but to anyone seeking to navigate the complexities of a rapidly changing world.

He is a professor of Advanced Technology Transitions in Arizona State University’s School for the Future of Innovation in Society, founding director of the ASU Future of Being Human initiative, and a long-time leader in research and policy at the intersection of emerging technologies, society, and the future. With a career that spans aerosol physics, public health, risk innovation, science communication, and technology governance, Andrew has become internationally recognized for helping individuals and institutions grapple with the promises and perils of transformative technologies — including artificial intelligence, synthetic biology, nanotechnology, and more.

His work is driven by a deep belief: that everyone — regardless of background — has a right to understand, shape, and thrive in the future being built around them. This conviction animates everything from his congressional testimony and advisory roles with the World Economic Forum and National Academies, to his writing for platforms like The Conversation, Slate, Scientific American, and The Washington Post, to his highly accessible books Films from the Future and Future Rising — the latter a personal exploration of humanity’s evolving relationship with the future. It also underpins his teaching and mentorship, where he inspires students to think critically and creatively across disciplinary boundaries.

Andrew’s work has been shaped by decades of experience in occupational and public health, nanotechnology safety, risk governance, and responsible innovation. Yet what sets him apart is his ability to connect these domains into a larger, cohesive narrative: one that sees technology not just as tools, but as systems of power, meaning, and possibility. His concept of “advanced technology transitions” captures this approach — inviting new ways of thinking about how we move from disruption to dignity, from innovation to impact.

Beyond his academic roles, Andrew is a public intellectual with a global reach. He writes for the Substack The Future of Being Human, is a co-host of the Modem Futura podcast, and is the creator of Risk Bites, a YouTube channel that brings clarity and context to complex issues of risk. He is also a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and serves on multiple national and international advisory boards.

Now in a phase of his career marked by clarity and conviction rather than ticking professional boxes, Andrew is focused on work that truly matters to him: convening diverse voices, challenging dominant narratives, and building pathways toward a more just, imaginative, and inclusive future. He continues to lead not only with expertise, but to be a thoughtful, empowering presence in shaping the conversations, decisions, and futures that matter most.