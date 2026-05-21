Subscribe
Sign in
Home
AI
Books
The Moviegoer's Guide
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Magnifica Humanitas and Being Human in an Age of AI
Pope Leo XIV's much-anticipated first encyclical is poised to cap a trio of papal pronouncements that grapple with what it means to be human in times of…
May 21
•
Andrew Maynard
14
3
1
The nonsense I write
I'll be on sabbatical until August 2027 and using the time to explore some deeply profound questions ... including why I spend so much time writing…
May 17
•
Andrew Maynard
31
22
2
AI movies may be less dystopian than we think
An assessment of 169 sci-fi movies from 1927 to 2026 where AI is central to the plot suggests that most are not purely dystopian
May 15
•
Andrew Maynard
12
2
4
Do not do this with AI!
If you could create a simple list of things people should be careful of when using AI, what would you put on it? This is my list.
May 10
•
Andrew Maynard
27
2
4
Are design principles for responsible and beneficial AI useful?
Yes, but only if they're actually used
May 3
•
Andrew Maynard
12
2
2
April 2026
Why I'm falling out of love with Claude
I hope it's just a phase, but Anthropic, what have you done to my trusted AI writing companion?!
Apr 26
•
Andrew Maynard
26
6
14 essential AI "I can ..." skills every undergrad should have
I was struggling to find a list of practical interview-ready AI skills that every graduating undergraduate should be able to demonstrate. So I created…
Apr 14
•
Andrew Maynard
23
11
6
Ten Questions about AI and Higher Education
The Sorcerer's Apprentice in Disney's Fantasia is over-used when discussing AI and education. Despite this it still illuminates deep questions we still…
Apr 11
•
Andrew Maynard
16
1
Using AI Without Losing the Best of Being Human
A rough guide to avoiding the worst as yet another technology gets out in front of our capacity to put core values ahead of financial value
Published on Sustain What
•
Apr 5
1:03:49
Spoiler Alert: I rebuilt my book for AI!
I've been experimenting with translating my 2018 book Films from the Future into a website designed primarily for AIs. Here's how it went.
Apr 2
•
Andrew Maynard
6
2
4
March 2026
Can AI create a comprehensive degree program proposal in the time it takes to grab a coffee?
What started as an idle question got me thinking about how artificial intelligence stands to upend how we best-serve students in higher education
Mar 29
•
Andrew Maynard
25
12
3
Are you an AI Apocaloptimist?
The much-anticipated documentary "The AI Doc : Or How I Became An Apocaloptimist" hits US cinemas this week. I attended an early screening while in…
Mar 22
•
Andrew Maynard
15
3
© 2026 Andrew Maynard
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts