The Future of Being Human

The Future of Being Human

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Magnifica Humanitas and Being Human in an Age of AI
Pope Leo XIV's much-anticipated first encyclical is poised to cap a trio of papal pronouncements that grapple with what it means to be human in times of…
  Andrew Maynard
The nonsense I write
I'll be on sabbatical until August 2027 and using the time to explore some deeply profound questions ... including why I spend so much time writing…
  Andrew Maynard
AI movies may be less dystopian than we think
An assessment of 169 sci-fi movies from 1927 to 2026 where AI is central to the plot suggests that most are not purely dystopian
  Andrew Maynard
Do not do this with AI!
If you could create a simple list of things people should be careful of when using AI, what would you put on it? This is my list.
  Andrew Maynard
Are design principles for responsible and beneficial AI useful?
Yes, but only if they're actually used
  Andrew Maynard

April 2026

Why I'm falling out of love with Claude
I hope it's just a phase, but Anthropic, what have you done to my trusted AI writing companion?!
  Andrew Maynard
14 essential AI "I can ..." skills every undergrad should have
I was struggling to find a list of practical interview-ready AI skills that every graduating undergraduate should be able to demonstrate. So I created…
  Andrew Maynard
Ten Questions about AI and Higher Education
The Sorcerer's Apprentice in Disney's Fantasia is over-used when discussing AI and education. Despite this it still illuminates deep questions we still…
  Andrew Maynard
Using AI Without Losing the Best of Being Human
A rough guide to avoiding the worst as yet another technology gets out in front of our capacity to put core values ahead of financial value
Published on Sustain What  
1:03:49
Spoiler Alert: I rebuilt my book for AI!
I've been experimenting with translating my 2018 book Films from the Future into a website designed primarily for AIs. Here's how it went.
  Andrew Maynard

March 2026

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