The Future of Being Human

The Future of Being Human

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Richard Domurat's avatar
Richard Domurat
9h

Interesting read. This has been very similar to my experience as well, so I’ve generally had a similar conclusion about the ability to augment but not replace researchers. But what’s still hard for me to see is, with the rate of change, does that categorically change the conclusion, or does it just become a better assistant. Eg if we fit a trend line to model capabilities, at what point does this conclusion no longer hold, if at all?

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1 reply by Andrew Maynard
Joel Hughes's avatar
Joel Hughes
10h

“Maybe they can get it to produce stuff that they think is good.” So true. This is my concern as I try the same idea. I created a project and skill trained on select examples of my writing to attempt to get Claude to follow my writing style. It helped. I made a “tabula rasa” project with instructions to start from scratch to attempt to avoid context contamination (or work in one domain “leaks into” another somehow: I didn’t want ideas for how to teach the paper content to my undergraduates for example). I wrote instructions to identify and challenge assumptions inherent in my prompts, etc. the result was impressive “critical thinking” that led to revisions and improvements. I never expect Claude to write “like me” and anticipate that I will always need to remain a developmental editor and “insert my personality.” Also, I don’t trust its research in my area because it can’t past the paywall and there will always be some selection effect on the search space (never truly systematic: but most people wouldn’t notice). After 2 days (July 2-3) the result is far from finished, and I have a nagging fear that the thesis and argument are shallow and misguided because the topic is “adjacent” to my expertise (I’m a clinical health psychologist with a longstanding interest in the implications of cognitive science for pedagogy - yet I am not a true cognitive scientist). I will need peer pre-review for the “sniff test,” or whether the paper makes a novel non-trivial contribution or is a pile of carefully arranged dung.

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