The Future of Being Human

The Future of Being Human

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Michael G Wagner's avatar
Michael G Wagner
3dEdited

Nice post. I’ve used AI assisted writing of my academic papers for quite a while. The feeling you have that the models are grating (quite a choice of a word, btw) is likely because you start to see the deeper patterns in a model’s use of language. I’m not talking about the obvious tells everybody is referring to. I’m talking about the general voice of the model. After a while you arrive at something of an aesthetic exhaustion. It becomes annoying not because it is bad or sloppy, but because there is just so much out there that all has the same voice.

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1 reply by Andrew Maynard
Jonas Moss's avatar
Jonas Moss
21hEdited

I only read the abstract of these, and found the (obviously) LLM-generated one better. I had to read several sentences multiple times in your abstract, and I still didn't feel I understood what was going on. Found this kinda curious, really, because I both enjoy and easily parse your non-academic writing. (I'm not curious enough about the topic to read the rest, beyond the abstract, sorry. ;p)

It would be great to run an experiment like this at scale, but I'm not sure how to adjust for the obvious confounds of em-dashes and other stylistic tells.

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1 reply by Andrew Maynard
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