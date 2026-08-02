The Future of Being Human

The Future of Being Human

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Stephen Rappaport's avatar
Stephen Rappaport
2dEdited

Really enjoyable to read and great focus on creative play. My colleague, Gerald Zaltman, an emeritus professor at Harvard Business School, most recent book, Dare to Think Differently (Stanford Business 2026), concerns open mindedness. He forwards six principles, one of them is “serious play” that you emphasize. Just thought you might like to know about it. A playful mind may have some connection to longevity. He’s 87 and still going strong.

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1 reply by Andrew Maynard
Stevan Fairburn's avatar
Stevan Fairburn
2d

This maps to surgical training in a useful way because not all learning shows up first as a measured outcome.

A resident may learn something important while exploring a simulator, trying to explain a setup choice, or noticing why a case plan feels different from the room. If AI makes every interaction immediately goal-directed, it can remove the lower-pressure space where pattern recognition starts forming.

The design question is what parts of exploration should stay playful and provisional, while still helping the next real attempt become more precise.

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