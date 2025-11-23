The Future of Being Human

The Future of Being Human

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Rainbow Roxy's avatar
Rainbow Roxy
Nov 24

Didn't expect this but 'flex my inner-creative' made me smile.

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Brigitte Nerlich's avatar
Brigitte Nerlich
Nov 23

I love the framing of 'AI' as intellectual craft.

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