The Future of Being Human

The Future of Being Human

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Cori Lathan's avatar
Cori Lathan
Nov 24

Wow! Nicely done. I actually like Hale and care about what happens. And i can almost see/hear(?) you going through similar revelations about our relationship to AI as you were writing it.

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