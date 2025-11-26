The Future of Being Human

The Future of Being Human

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Cori Lathan's avatar
Cori Lathan
Nov 26

Love the arc of this story- I literally teared up. I’m also intrigued w “intellectual craftsman” and want to read the Mills 1959 essay. At face value it’s a better description of me than “inventor.”

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James Thomas's avatar
James Thomas
Dec 5

Elegant writing and a great narrative. Thanks for shipping!

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